Sadness, fury, violence in Seattle over death of George Floyd. Durkan calls for curfew, National Guard
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () The demonstrations started peacefully and with passion. The Rev. Dr. Leslie Braxton told a crowd at Westlake Center, "We're tired of police terrorism. We're tired of blackness being a crime." But the day collapsed into chaos, with cars torched, looting, Molotov cocktails thrown, tear gas filling the air.
The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to try to control the situation in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, protests have turned violent with a number of buildings burned and businesses destroyed. CBS's Ian Lee has...