Sadness, fury, violence in Seattle over death of George Floyd. Durkan calls for curfew, National Guard

Seattle Times Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
The demonstrations started peacefully and with passion. The Rev. Dr. Leslie Braxton told a crowd at Westlake Center, "We're tired of police terrorism. We're tired of blackness being a crime." But the day collapsed into chaos, with cars torched, looting, Molotov cocktails thrown, tear gas filling the air.
