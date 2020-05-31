Reuters cameraman hit by rubber bullets as police disperse protesters
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Two members of a Reuters TV crew were hit by rubber bullets and injured in Minneapolis on Saturday night when police moved into an area occupied by about 500 protesters in the southwest of the city shortly after the 8 p.m. curfew.
This was the shocking moment demonstrators in Louisville, Kentucky were shot at with rubber bullets by police when they were protesting about the death of George Floyd.
Captured on May 28, the footage shows a crowd of protesters then multiple gunshots ring out sending the crowd running in...