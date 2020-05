Joel Holden "These last few days have laid bare that we are a nation furious at injustice." Joe Biden has released a statement… https://t.co/YTVuSQXaeW 3 minutes ago

Kim Dougherty RT @JillWineBanks: George Floyd Protests Continue Across U.S. For Fifth Day: Joe Biden and John Lewis Condemn Violent Protests via @forbes… 3 minutes ago

HorseWithNoName RT @damienmullan85: Biden rolling out the 60 year old script of the Democrat establishment. When these protests threaten economic interest… 3 minutes ago

Sean Kyle Joe Biden Urges Peaceful Protests: ‘We Must Not Allow this Pain to Destroy Us’ https://t.co/JQd3iHXFCY 4 minutes ago

TipThe_Dealer RT @CNN: "These last few days have laid bare that we are a nation furious at injustice." Joe Biden has released a statement on the unrest g… 6 minutes ago

Carranza, Daniel (old guy & rescue Pibble, Athena) RT @elzey_t: Joe Biden issues late-night statement as American cities engulfed by violence - Axios https://t.co/9tV8BvgEk2 7 minutes ago

State of Press George Floyd protest updates: Joe Biden says nationwide protests are ‘utterly American response’ https://t.co/QD4Cdy5puz 7 minutes ago