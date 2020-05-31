Cuomo Says Attorney General Will Investigate NYPD's "Inexplicable" Policing Of George Floyd Protests
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () "They know the attorney general is going to review it. I'm telling them that if that review looks at those videos and finds that there was improper police conduct there will be ramifications." [ more › ]
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford will host a panel discussion at 2 p.m. about the death of George Floyd and protests in Nevada. Panelist are: Washoe County Sheriff's Darin Balaam; Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo; NAACP-LV President Roxann Bauman McCoy; Pastor D Edward Chaney, & Reno resident...
A Minneapolis police officer who pinned an unarmed black man with a knee to the throat before the man died has been arrested and charged with murder, a prosecutor said on Friday, after three nights of..
