Cuomo Says Attorney General Will Investigate NYPD's "Inexplicable" Policing Of George Floyd Protests

Gothamist Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Cuomo Says Attorney General Will Investigate NYPD's Inexplicable Policing Of George Floyd Protests"They know the attorney general is going to review it. I'm telling them that if that review looks at those videos and finds that there was improper police conduct there will be ramifications." [ more › ]
