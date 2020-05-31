Global  

Dragon capsule crew members enter space station

USATODAY.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
The two US test pilots onboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule entered the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday. The capsule carrying Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken pulled up to the station hours earlier and docked automatically. (May 31)
 
Video credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: Watch: SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts Get Trash Disposal Instructions At International Space Station

Watch: SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts Get Trash Disposal Instructions At International Space Station 00:53

 SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts get trash disposal instrutions.

