Related videos from verified sources F1 champ Lewis Hamilton criticises his sport for its silence on killing of George Floyd in social media post



Six times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton criticises his sport for its silence on the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck, in.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:40 Published 2 minutes ago Protesters Take Knee In Towson



After two consecutive days of demonstrations in Baltimore in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, other communities in Maryland saw smaller protests on Sunday. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:27 Published 3 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Nicki V. Businesses ruined. Cities destroyed. Ppl killed. Ppl trying to recover their lives after Covid. AOC: Whining about… https://t.co/9w69XEU2RU 20 hours ago jack wilson Minneapolis will now be a city shunned by businesses for lack of leadership. Cleveland is still trying to recover… https://t.co/pmLZMmAmmX 3 days ago