Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today in History for June 1st

USATODAY.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: The Beatles release their 'Sgt. Pepper' album; Actress Marilyn Monroe born; CNN hits the airwaves; Mormon leader Brigham Young born; Blind and deaf author and activist Helen Keller dies. (June 1)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: June 1st: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News

June 1st: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News 01:42

 we track some major events in history on this day. Watch the video to find out more. Nargis, one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema, was born as Fatima Rashid on 1 June 1929, and grew up in Bombay. The introduction of 'Deccan Queen' between the two premier cities of Maharashtra Pune and Mumbai...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Monsoon 2020: IMD issues yellow alert in Kerala amid rainfall [Video]

Monsoon 2020: IMD issues yellow alert in Kerala amid rainfall

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for nine districts of Kerala on June 01. It came after rainfall lashed parts of the state today. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Low pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD [Video]

Low pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

The Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep on May 31. IMD has predicted..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this

bulama_hussaina

Bulama Hussaina Oluwaseyi RT @cherylvivian4: Happy new month Queen Tee. Happy history making day for Tacha and Titans🔱🔱♥️🙏 Today, June 1 is Blessed for ur sake🙏 Few… 24 seconds ago

ActorHub

Actor Hub Playbill Vault’s Today in Theatre History: June 1 https://t.co/UbCjO5lCsI 5 minutes ago

BulletinScore

BulletinScore Today in India and World History: June 01 https://t.co/JASrevtp7I #OnThisDay #TodayInHistory #June1st 5 minutes ago