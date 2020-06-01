Global  

Reports of tiger on the loose near Oakland Zoo

FOXNews.com Monday, 1 June 2020
The Alameda County Sheriff’s office said last Sunday that it was responding to reports of a tiger on the loose near the Oakland Zoo.
