Reports of tiger on the loose near Oakland Zoo



Related videos from verified sources Female liger and male tiger give birth to three babies for first time in China



A female liger and a male tiger gave birth to three babies for the first time in China. In the video, filmed in a zoo at Zhongshan Park in central China's Hubei Province on April 26, one offspring.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:56 Published on April 28, 2020 Coronavirus Update: Bronx Zoo Tiger Positive For COVID-19 Raises Questions About Household Pets



A tiger at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the first known case of an animal being sick with the virus in the entire country. CBS2’s Kevin.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:11 Published on April 6, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this