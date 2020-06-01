NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar defends nationwide protests in op-ed

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

In a powerful op-ed in Saturday's Los Angeles Times, former NBA star and social activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar writes about racism and being black in America. In it, he says what the country is seeing is people pushed to the edge and he urges everyone to rush to justice rather than judgment. Abdul-Jabbar joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss. 👓 View full article

