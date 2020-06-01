Bellevue looks to clean up after protests, looting

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue city leaders on Sunday declared a civil emergency and imposed a citywide curfew after dozens of people began protesting and looting in the city's downtown core.



Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett said Bellevue Square suffered heavy damage after looters broke into the shuttered mall.



"It's destroyed inside," he said. "It breaks my heart, because I wish we could have stopped it. And we're going to figure out how to stop it next time."


