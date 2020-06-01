Global  

No new COVID-19 deaths in Washington, but new cases hit highest level in a month

SeattlePI.com Monday, 1 June 2020
No new deaths from coronavirus were reported by Washington state health officials on Sunday - but the daily increase in the number of new confirmed cases was the highest in a month.

According to the state Department of Health, 332 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday. That's the highest daily increase since May 1, when 357 new cases were confirmed.
