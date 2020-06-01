Trump Says Antifa Will Be Labelled as Terrorist Group with Constitutional Issue Arising
Monday, 1 June 2020 () As protests, riots, and chaos continue in the US, President Donald Trump has pointed the blame on leftist group Antifa. He also tweeted that the government will be labeling the group as terrorists.
President Donald Trump said the government will label anti-fascist group Antifa a terrorist organization. According to Reuters, legal experts believe the action would be hard to execute. Several top officers, such as U.S. Attorney General William Barr, blame Antifa for fueling U.S. protests Barr...