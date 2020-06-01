Global  

Trump Says Antifa Will Be Labelled as Terrorist Group with Constitutional Issue Arising

HNGN Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Trump Says Antifa Will Be Labelled as Terrorist Group with Constitutional Issue ArisingAs protests, riots, and chaos continue in the US, President Donald Trump has pointed the blame on leftist group Antifa. He also tweeted that the government will be labeling the group as terrorists.
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Wants To Label Antifa As A Terrorist Group

Trump Wants To Label Antifa As A Terrorist Group 00:32

 President Donald Trump said the government will label anti-fascist group Antifa a terrorist organization. According to Reuters, legal experts believe the action would be hard to execute. Several top officers, such as U.S. Attorney General William Barr, blame Antifa for fueling U.S. protests Barr...

