Man allegedly killed by police in Kentucky, cops say suspect fired first into a crowd breaking curfew

FOXNews.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
A man was shot and killed in Louisville, Ky., allegedly by officers and National Guard soldiers who were returning fire when shots erupted in a large group of people breaking curfew shortly after midnight on Sunday night. 
Video credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Large crowd defies curfew in downtown Detroit, police fire tear gas in effort to disperse crowd

Large crowd defies curfew in downtown Detroit, police fire tear gas in effort to disperse crowd 05:18

 A curfew is now in effect in the city of Detroit until 5:00 a.m. Monday. However, a large crowd near police headquarters is refusing to leave. Police have just fired off tear gas and are trying to disperse the crowd.

