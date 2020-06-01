Man allegedly killed by police in Kentucky, cops say suspect fired first into a crowd breaking curfew
Monday, 1 June 2020 () A man was shot and killed in Louisville, Ky., allegedly by officers and National Guard soldiers who were returning fire when shots erupted in a large group of people breaking curfew shortly after midnight on Sunday night.
A curfew is now in effect in the city of Detroit until 5:00 a.m. Monday. However, a large crowd near police headquarters is refusing to leave. Police have just fired off tear gas and are trying to disperse the crowd.