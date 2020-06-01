Global  

Biden meets black leaders, promises to earn African-American support amid protests

Reuters Monday, 1 June 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised black community leaders in Delaware on Monday he would earn their support amid nationwide police brutality protests, saying he would create a police oversight board within his first 100 days in the White House.
News video: Congresswoman to Biden: 'Our breath has been taken away, and we gotta get it back'

Congresswoman to Biden: 'Our breath has been taken away, and we gotta get it back' 01:24

 During a meeting with African-American leaders in his home state of Delaware, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden listened as an emotional Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester described how George Floyd is a symbol for many African Americans.

