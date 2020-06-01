Global  

[Audio] Trump Calls Protesters ‘Terrorists’ in Call to Governors

NYTimes.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
President Trump, in a call with governors, said they would look like “jerks” if they did not toughen their response to protesters. “Someone throwing a rock is like shooting a gun. You have to do retribution.”
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Leaked Audio Of Trump Calling For “Domination” Of Protesters

Leaked Audio Of Trump Calling For “Domination” Of Protesters 03:21

 In audio of a leaked call with governors, President Donald Trump encouraged states to “dominate” protesters by force and put them in jail for ten years.

