[Audio] Trump Calls Protesters ‘Terrorists’ in Call to Governors
Monday, 1 June 2020 () President Trump, in a call with governors, said they would look like “jerks” if they did not toughen their response to protesters. “Someone throwing a rock is like shooting a gun. You have to do retribution.”
President Donald Trump called Philadelphia "a mess" while telling the nation's governors in a video teleconference on Monday to aggressively go after violent protesters after three nights of unrest in..
