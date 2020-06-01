sic "Audio: Trump Calls Protesters ‘Terrorists’ in Talk With Governors" "https://t.co/xIU0p16qc4" 3 minutes ago joseph osmundson Listen to the audio. The fascist president is talking about waging domestic war. Calls protesters "terrorists" repe… https://t.co/jfQDIFSfp4 4 minutes ago Mikael Aguilar [Audio] Trump Calls Protesters ‘Terrorists’ in Call to Governors https://t.co/vf2thXCIUh 12 minutes ago Mary M [Audio] Trump Calls Protesters ‘Terrorists’ in Call to Governors - The New York Times https://t.co/K8KxZbVfJI 12 minutes ago Alafia Foundation RT @edsegarra: [Audio] Trump Calls Protesters ‘Terrorists’ in Call to Governors #BunkerTrump #BUNKERPRESIDENT #BunkerDon https://t.co/iopT… 29 minutes ago bsonder [Audio] Trump Calls Protesters ‘Terrorists’ in Call to Governors - The New York Times // I wasn’t ready to march bu… https://t.co/TlbvEXC695 29 minutes ago Edwin Segarra [Audio] Trump Calls Protesters ‘Terrorists’ in Call to Governors #BunkerTrump #BUNKERPRESIDENT #BunkerDon https://t.co/iopT1CIq6q 32 minutes ago Sybill Trelawney Audio: Trump Calls Protesters ‘Terrorists’ in Talk With Governors https://t.co/ncVI2qEe0O 38 minutes ago