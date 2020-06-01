Astronauts describe first ride aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011. Gavino Garay has more.
