Astronauts describe first ride aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon

CBS News Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts say the ship is living up to high-tech expectations — but there was one rougher moment.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NASA crew climb aboard ISS, after a 'slick' space flight

NASA crew climb aboard ISS, after a 'slick' space flight 01:49

 Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011. Gavino Garay has more.

