Stacylj4⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @love4thegameAK: White House @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany: "Make no mistake, this president has not been silent. At this moment he is acti… 24 seconds ago Higher Discernment RT @MAGAPILL: ‘He Has Not Been Silent’: Kayleigh McEnany Flips Criticism Of President Trump Into Attack On CNN https://t.co/bdULWXHR2I 21 minutes ago David R. Thomas RT @thehill: Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "Make no mistake -- this President has not been silent." https://t.co/331EzNULIK 25 minutes ago Julie 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😊😊😊 ‘He Has Not Been Silent’: Kayleigh McEnany Flips Criticism Of President Trump Into Attack On CNN | The Daily Caller https://t.co/yo7qD42bco 29 minutes ago Seek Wisdom 💎 RT @cspan: White House @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany: "Make no mistake, this president has not been silent. At this moment he is acting to pro… 52 minutes ago Duck Warrior RT @bvoice_p: White House @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany: "Make no mistake, this president has not been silent. At this moment he is acting to… 1 hour ago