Related videos from verified sources Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes join Miami protests



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Miami Florida on Sunday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 21 hours ago Local pastor tells crowds 'let's go home'



A man identifying himself as a local pastor is urging everyone to go home. He’s walking up and down the streets near 35th and Fond du Lac chanting “Let’s go home. Let’s save our lives.” MORE:.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:12 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Twitter Users Slam Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh's Donation Amount Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who is the artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear, is under fire for his donation amount to the (F)EMPOWER Community Bond...

Just Jared 14 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this