Silence DoGood This is a LOSER DONALD totalitarian move just like silencing those voices in chinaTrump threatens to deploy U.S. tr… https://t.co/c2DXEA6b5V 10 seconds ago Ronnee Audas🌊🌊🌊✊✊✊ Trump calls for 'law and order,' threatens to deploy troops to major cities https://t.co/GjvtQwJkpd #SmartNews 13 seconds ago ΛNGΞL OF PΞΛCΞ RT @MiaPhoenix3: THEY ARE NOT PROTESTERS...THEY ARE DOMESTIC TERRORISTS. https://t.co/2Gl0noYzYO 13 seconds ago AVANTIMAN Trump tells governors to 'dominate' as he shrinks from crisis role https://t.co/Sk8pip2G6x another BS headline from… https://t.co/45oUGVQBgn 16 seconds ago mohamed mahmoud dr3 RT @latimes: “These are acts of domestic terror.” Trump said he was dispatching “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, milita… 20 seconds ago MikeHunsche➰ RT @latimes: Trump, declaring himself a “president of law and order” threatened to deploy the military to cities where, he said, governors… 22 seconds ago Crystal Kountz trying to act "tough" with his tiny hands... such a F**kTard #potuspussy He won't address the issue because he hims… https://t.co/57EOjgIaCx 22 seconds ago Christopher McGurk Trump threatens to deploy U.S. troops to end protests in major cities #SmartNews https://t.co/qD8jI1Bbhx 40 seconds ago