Trump Vows To Use Military If Governors Don’t Deploy National Guard To Stop Riots

Daily Caller Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Trump Vows To Use Military If Governors Don't Deploy National Guard To Stop Riots
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Trump Urges Governors To Deploy National Guard, Threatens Use Of US Military

Trump Urges Governors To Deploy National Guard, Threatens Use Of US Military 04:45

 President Trump called on all U.S. governors to "dominate the streets" in order to quell the wave of riots and looting that have accompanied peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.

Trump vows military crackdown to quell violent protests [Video]

Trump vows military crackdown to quell violent protests

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was deploying thousands of heavily armed soldiers and law enforcement officers to stop violence in the U.S. capital and vowed to do the same in other..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:38Published
President Trump addresses the nation as active troops, military vehicles guard the White House [Video]

President Trump addresses the nation as active troops, military vehicles guard the White House

US troops and military assets are now guarding the White House, ratcheting up the tensions between the government and demonstrators upset over incidents of police brutality.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 07:29Published

Trump vows to mobilize federal resources to ‘end’ riots: ‘I will fight to protect you’

President Trump said during a statement in the Rose Garden on Monday that he is “taking immediate action” and “mobilizing all available federal...
FOXNews.com

Trump vows to end protests; tear gas fired on protesters near White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to end violent protests in major cities across the nation "now," saying that he would deploy the military if mayors...
Reuters

