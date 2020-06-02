|
‘We Did This For Dignity, Equality And Visibility’: Lyndhurst Celebrates Pride Month With Flag Raising Ceremony
Lyndhurst, New Jersey kicked off Pride Month by celebrating with the town's second annual flag raising.
The young and old were out in force on Monday as Pride Month started in Lyndhurst, N.J. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports
