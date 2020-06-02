Global  

‘We Did This For Dignity, Equality And Visibility’: Lyndhurst Celebrates Pride Month With Flag Raising Ceremony

CBS 2 Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Lyndhurst, New Jersey kicked off Pride Month by celebrating with the town's second annual flag raising.
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Pride Month Begins In Lyndhurst, N.J.

Pride Month Begins In Lyndhurst, N.J. 02:00

 The young and old were out in force on Monday as Pride Month started in Lyndhurst, N.J. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports

