Related videos from verified sources Trump vows military crackdown to quell violent protests



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was deploying thousands of heavily armed soldiers and law enforcement officers to stop violence in the U.S. capital and vowed to do the same in other.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:38 Published 11 hours ago Trump Urges Governors To Deploy National Guard, Threatens Use Of US Military



President Trump called on all U.S. governors to "dominate the streets" in order to quell the wave of riots and looting that have accompanied peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 04:45 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Showdown: Law-and-order president versus protesters WASHINGTON (AP) — Hours after a carefully orchestrated declaration by President Donald Trump to send out the military and “dominate the streets,” American...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago



News24.com | Trump threatens military mobilisation against violent US protests President Donald Trump vowed to order a military crackdown on once-in-a-generation violent protests gripping the United States, saying he was sending thousands...

News24 7 hours ago



