Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paris Bans Protest Over Police Brutality, Citing Potential Social Unrest And Virus Spread

Daily Caller Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The scheduled Paris protest follows nationwide unrest in the U.S.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To White Supremacists Plotting To Infiltrate BLM Protests [Video]

Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To White Supremacists Plotting To Infiltrate BLM Protests

Nearly 200 Facebook social media were purged by the company on Friday when it emerged they were associated with white supremacy groups. According to Gizmodo, some of those groups pushed members to grab..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this

sneed_sherry

Sherry Sneed RT @nypost: Paris bans George Floyd protest at US Embassy over coronavirus https://t.co/nM9FJm9Xvo https://t.co/2Orrli7UXu 30 seconds ago

PRSorensen1

PRS1⭐⭐⭐ RT @Chris_1791: Paris bans George Floyd protest at US Embassy over coronavirus https://t.co/MoLSjuNxud via @nypost https://t.co/zEjmyzYPwl 16 minutes ago

NgospelMedia

Nectes Gospel Media (NgospelMedia) Paris bans George Floyd protest at US Embassy over coronavirus https://t.co/rSz5Z27vRs 17 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris Paris bans George Floyd protest at US Embassy over coronavirus https://t.co/MoLSjuNxud via @nypost https://t.co/zEjmyzYPwl 20 minutes ago

nypost

New York Post Paris bans George Floyd protest at US Embassy over coronavirus https://t.co/nM9FJm9Xvo https://t.co/2Orrli7UXu 22 minutes ago

Dian5

Dian Paris Bans Protest Over Police Brutality, Citing Potential Social Unrest And Virus Spread | The Daily Caller https://t.co/mhbTGQcq1w 20 hours ago

aerwaves_

🍀#FreeJulianAssange #EndWastefulWars RT @AJC4others: Any government that commits atrocious acts are not above the law but lacks the courage to follow the law it's citizen are j… 2 days ago

AJC4others

Allen J Cannon Any government that commits atrocious acts are not above the law but lacks the courage to follow the law it's citiz… https://t.co/nLdF3X4Fnu 2 days ago