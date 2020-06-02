Global  

Twitter shuts down fake Antifa account linked to white nationalists, misinformation tied to George Floyd protests spreads

Tuesday, 2 June 2020
As misinformation swelled in the Twittersphere during nighttime rioting in Washington, D.C., the social media platform said it disabled hundreds of accounts spreading false narrative, including some suggesting the U.S. government purposely blocked cell service for protesters, and one white nationalist group posing as Antifa to try to incite violence in residential neighborhoods.
News video: George Floyd: Violence escalates across USA as unrest comes to White House

George Floyd: Violence escalates across USA as unrest comes to White House 02:39

 Violence has escalated in the USA as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country. On a fifth night of widespread unrest, demonstrators converged on the White House in Washington shouting “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe”. Curfews imposed in major...

