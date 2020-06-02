Twitter shuts down fake Antifa account linked to white nationalists, misinformation tied to George Floyd protests spreads
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () As misinformation swelled in the Twittersphere during nighttime rioting in Washington, D.C., the social media platform said it disabled hundreds of accounts spreading false narrative, including some suggesting the U.S. government purposely blocked cell service for protesters, and one white nationalist group posing as Antifa to try to incite violence in residential neighborhoods.
Violence has escalated in the USA as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country.
On a fifth night of widespread unrest, demonstrators converged on the White House in Washington shouting “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe”.
Curfews imposed in major...