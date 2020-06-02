Twitter shuts down fake Antifa account linked to white nationalists, misinformation tied to George Floyd protests spreads

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

As misinformation swelled in the Twittersphere during nighttime rioting in Washington, D.C., the social media platform said it disabled hundreds of accounts spreading false narrative, including some suggesting the U.S. government purposely blocked cell service for protesters, and one white nationalist group posing as Antifa to try to incite violence in residential neighborhoods.


