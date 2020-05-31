Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Secret Service Erects New 8-Ft Fence Expanding White House Perimeter — Will Keep Protesters Out Of Lafayette Square

Daily Caller Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
He built the wall...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Police charge towards protesters discharging pepper spray close to the White House

Police charge towards protesters discharging pepper spray close to the White House 02:23

 Peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C. were charged at by police while officers discharged pepper spray on June 1. Footage from H Street NW near Lafayette Square shows one protester being pushed by an officer and falling to the ground. Subsequently, the line of police officers climbs the...

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Denies He, Melania, And Barron Were Rushed To Safety During Protests [Video]

Trump Denies He, Melania, And Barron Were Rushed To Safety During Protests

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron were rushed to a secure bunker last Friday. The first family was taken to the safe space after protesters breached temporary..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Tear gas fired at protesters outside White House [Video]

Tear gas fired at protesters outside White House

Police used tear gas and pepper spray on protesters outside the White House on Sunday as the United States entered its sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:24Published
Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 Bail Out Protesters [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 Bail Out Protesters

(CNN) Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night "MAGA night" at the White House. Trump, in his tweet, said the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

TheBillGeiger

Bill Geiger @DCAmyChick Albeit smaller, it’s happened before. https://t.co/y9NpyLqUp0 3 days ago

SFL4Hillary

Grieving In America US Secret Service Erects New 8-Ft Fence Expanding White House Perimeter — Will Keep Protesters Out Of Lafayette Square 4 days ago

sprocket2008

Sprocket2008 RT @kristilade: #BuildThatWall Obama was the first https://t.co/8Wmr4sOW7I 4 days ago

hippocritamus

Hippocritamus @jknordst @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump Lol, yeah... Walls around the white house. Look like fences to me. https://t.co/BSFHV2SUIu 5 days ago

kristilade

Kristi Lade⭐⭐⭐ @GreyDeLisle Do they? Really? White ones? https://t.co/8Wmr4sOW7I 5 days ago

kristilade

Kristi Lade⭐⭐⭐ @jerrydelacherry So, Obama was a p*ssy a$$....https://t.co/8Wmr4sOW7I 5 days ago

kristilade

Kristi Lade⭐⭐⭐ #BuildThatWall Obama was the first https://t.co/8Wmr4sOW7I 5 days ago

kristilade

Kristi Lade⭐⭐⭐ @kellymvee So you admit Obama is s failure https://t.co/8Wmr4sOW7I 5 days ago