US Secret Service Erects New 8-Ft Fence Expanding White House Perimeter — Will Keep Protesters Out Of Lafayette Square

Peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C. were charged at by police while officers discharged pepper spray on June 1.
Footage from H Street NW near Lafayette Square shows one protester being pushed by an officer and falling to the ground.
Subsequently, the line of police officers climbs the...
Police used tear gas and pepper spray on protesters outside the White House on Sunday as the United States entered its sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who..
(CNN) Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night "MAGA night" at the White House. Trump, in his tweet, said the..