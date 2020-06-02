Global  

Joe Biden: Donald Trump “consumed” by ego, not leading during crisis

Denver Post Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Joe Biden on Tuesday blistered President Donald Trump a day after police drove back peaceful protesters near the White House so Trump could pose with a Bible before a damaged church. Biden said Trump’s “narcissism has become more important than the nation that he leads.”
Video credit: Reuters Studio
News video: 'The country is crying out for leadership' -Biden

'The country is crying out for leadership' -Biden 04:02

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed in a speech to try to heal the racial divide in America and blasted President Donald Trump's response to protests over racism and police misconduct.

