Joe Biden: Donald Trump “consumed” by ego, not leading during crisis
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Joe Biden on Tuesday blistered President Donald Trump a day after police drove back peaceful protesters near the White House so Trump could pose with a Bible before a damaged church. Biden said Trump’s “narcissism has become more important than the nation that he leads.”
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed in a speech to try to heal the racial divide in America and blasted President Donald Trump's response to protests over racism and police misconduct.