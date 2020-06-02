Global  

What Is the Insurrection Act? Trump Threatened to Use it to Deploy the Military

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Legal experts regard the 1807 act as a major exception to the law that generally forbids the use of the military for domestic law enforcement.
News video: Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About It

Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About It 01:14

 Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About It In prepared remarks in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to put down violent protests in U.S. cities. If Trump does deploy the U.S. military, he will do so...

Trump Threatens To Send The U.S. Military To Stop Protests [Video]

Trump Threatens To Send The U.S. Military To Stop Protests

On Monday, President Trump suggested he would use federal troops to end protests that have erupted across the country. Protestors are angry about the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of the..

Law Enforcement Clears Peaceful Protesters In D.C. With Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets [Video]

Law Enforcement Clears Peaceful Protesters In D.C. With Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets

Protests continued to rage across the U.S. on Monday. President Trump said he'll use the military if he deems it necessary to stop the violence. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

What Is The Insurrection Act That Trump Is Threatening To Invoke?

The 213-year-old law allows a president to "call forth the militia for the purpose of suppressing" an insurrection. Trump threatened to deploy the military to...
President Trump Threatens Insurrection Act Amid Protests

President Trump Threatens Insurrection Act Amid ProtestsWatch VideoPresident Trump says he will invoke the Insurrection Act if state and local leaders don't take action against ongoing protests. The act allows a...
