Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge Gives Carole Baskin the Tiger King’s Zoo

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The legal battle between Ms. Baskin, an animal-rights activist, and Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a former roadside zoo owner, played out for more than seven years and on a Netflix special.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic

Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic 01:20

 Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic Baskin's feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled on the hit Netflix show, 'Tiger King.' According to CNN, Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation filed a lawsuit against Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC (GWDG). GWDG was previously owned by Joe...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Carole Baskin Wins Joe Exotics Zoo [Video]

Carole Baskin Wins Joe Exotics Zoo

CNN reports that Carole Baskin has been awarded the zoo once owned by her nemesis, Joe Exotic. A judge ruled in favor of Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation Monday in a lawsuit against the Greater..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Florida's Carole Baskin Given Control Of Joe Exotic's Zoo By Federal Judge [Video]

Florida's Carole Baskin Given Control Of Joe Exotic's Zoo By Federal Judge

The zoo made famous in Netflix's "Tiger King" docuseries has been awarded to Joe Exotic's chief rival - Carole Baskin. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Judge gives control of Joe Exotic’s zoo to Carole Baskin

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma has awarded ownership of the zoo made famous in Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries to Joe Exotic’s...
Seattle Times

Carole Baskin Given Control Of Joe Exotic’s Zoo By Federal Judge

The zoo made famous in Netflix's "Tiger King" docuseries has been awarded to Joe Exotic's chief rival - Carole Baskin.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

melisa_thiel

Melisa Thiel RT @NewsGuyGreg: ALERT: (Because I know you need some #TigerKing news right now) 🐅 Oklahoma judge evicts Joe Exotic’s former Wynnewood Zo… 37 seconds ago

AjayStfc

Ajay Tiwari Judge Gives Carole Baskin the Tiger King’s Zoo https://t.co/lgqv3bZS1S 1 minute ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Judge gives control of Joe Exotic's zoo to Carole Baskin https://t.co/PvifONfPog 4 minutes ago

daniesparz

daniel esparza RT @aritzparra: Judge gives control of Joe Exotic's zoo to Carole Baskin (from @AP) https://t.co/9iJC28tJS7 9 minutes ago

_stacycake

pettote RT @cbs4rgv: A federal judge awarded ownership of Joe Exotic’s zoo to Carole Baskin. https://t.co/xato73njPf 12 minutes ago

Samanth99643919

Samantha Collins Federal judge gives control of Joe Exotic’s zoo to Carole Baskin https://t.co/BC4qdL23mP 20 minutes ago