Judge Gives Carole Baskin the Tiger King’s Zoo

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 hours ago Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic 01:20 Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic Baskin's feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled on the hit Netflix show, 'Tiger King.' According to CNN, Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation filed a lawsuit against Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC (GWDG). GWDG was previously owned by Joe...