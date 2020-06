Black Liberty University alums rebuke Jerry Falwell after blackface tweet, threaten to pull funds Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nearly three dozen black alumni of Liberty University denounced school president Jerry Falwell Jr. on Monday after he mocked Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's mask-wearing directive by invoking the governor's blackface scandal last year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Black Liberty U. alums rebuke Falwell after blackface tweet NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly three dozen black alumni of Liberty University denounced school President Jerry Falwell Jr. on Monday, suggesting he step down after he...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this