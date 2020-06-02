LAPD Chief Who Equated Looting With George Floyd Death Apologizes: ‘I Misspoke’ Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologized for comments he made equating looting with the killing of George Floyd, saying he “misspoke” and recognized that his “initial words were terribly offensive.”



On Monday evening, Moore — appearing at a press conference with Mayor Eric Garcetti — said that Floyd’s death was “on their hands, as much as it is on those officers,” referring to looters. (Floyd died after a white officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, choked him with his knee for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was accompanied by three other officers, and all four have since been fired from the police department.)



*Also Read:* George Floyd Cause of Death: Independent Examiners Say 'Asphyxia,' County Examiner Says Heart Attack



After facing backlash, including from Ava DuVernay and actress Kimrie Lewis, Moore attempted to walk back his comments on Twitter and Garcetti said that Moore “regrets” his words. But late that evening, Moore issued a formal apology later that night.



“I misspoke when making a statement about those engaging in violent acts following the murder of George Floyd,” Moore said on Twitter. “While I did immediately correct myself, I recognize that my initial words were terribly offensive. Looting is wrong, but it is not the equivalent of murder and I did not mean to equate the two. I deeply regret and humbly apologize for my characterization.”







While I did immediately correct myself, I recognize that my initial words were terribly offensive. Looting is wrong, but it is not the equivalent of murder and I did not mean to equate the two. I deeply regret and humbly apologize for my characterization.



— Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) June 2, 2020







