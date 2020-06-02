Global  

Dick Wolf Fires ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff Writer Craig Gore for Threatening to ‘Light Up’ Looters

The Wrap Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Dick Wolf Fires ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff Writer Craig Gore for Threatening to ‘Light Up’ LootersCraig Gore, a writer on NBC’s upcoming “Law & Order” spinoff with Chris Meloni, was fired from the show after threatening to “light up” looters in West Hollywood on Monday night.

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately,” Wolf said in a statement.

After posing with a large weapon in a picture captioned “curfew,” Gore wrote within a now-deleted Facebook post: “Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I won’t light mother——s up who are trying to f— [with] my property I worked all my life for? Think again…”

*Also Read:* Christopher Meloni to Reprise 'SVU' Role in New Dick Wolf Series at NBC



Ayy @Chris_Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy pic.twitter.com/FUb8NYc7aW

— drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020



Gore’s Facebook post was shared by Drew Janda, a postproduction assistant on the OWN series “Greenleaf” who has also worked on HBO shows “Big Little Lies” and “Barry.” Meloni responded to Janda’s tweet by clarifying that Matt Olmstead was the showrunner and that he has “no idea who this person is or what they do.” 



Truth:

Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner

I have gotten no word on ANY hirings

I have no idea who this person is or what they do https://t.co/Mtik40kij7

— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 2, 2020



Gore’s post came amid widespread protests as well as outbreaks of violence across the country following the death of George Floyd last week at the hands of a now-former Minneapolis police officer. Two separate autopsies on Monday ruled Floyd’s death a homicide.

Los Angeles and several of its communities, including Santa Monica, have seen protests as well as looting since the middle of last week.

The new “Law & Order” series will mark Meloni’s return to the Dick Wolf universe after exiting “SVU” following the show’s 12th season. The series will see Elliot Stabler returning to the NYPD as the head of an organized crime unit.

