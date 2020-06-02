Global  

The Wrap Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Tucker Carlson Faults Trump After Weekend Protests: 'No One in Charge Stood Up to Save America'

Tucker Carlson criticized Donald Trump’s response to the ongoing protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, saying the president did not “protect [his] people” but then praised Trump for mobilizing the military to put down protests across the country.

[17:19] “For people who like Donald Trump, who voted for Donald Trump, who support his policies, who have defended him for years and years against the most absurd kinds of slander, this was a distressing moment. The first requirement of leadership is that you watch over the people in your care,” Carlson said. “People will put up with almost anything if you do that. You can regularly say embarrassing things on television, you can hire Omarosa to work at the White House. All of that will be forgiven if you protect your people. But if you do not protect them, or worse than that, if you seem like you can’t be bothered to protect them, then you’re done. It’s over. People will not forgive weakness. That is not a partisan point. It is human nature.” [18:25] Carlson then said Trump’s response to the protests would be the “singular test of his presidency” and that if he did not end this “chaos,” he would lose the election in November.

*Also Read:* Trump Will Mobilize US Military to Put Down Violent Protests Nationwide

[0:03] “When the mobs came, they abandoned us,” Carlson said. “The nation went up in flames this weekend. No one in charge stood up to save America.”

He also slammed Trump for allowing a Fox News correspondent to be attacked near the White House.

[16:52] “If you can’t keep a Fox News correspondent from getting attacked directly across from your house, how are you going to protect my family? How are you going to protect the country? How hard are you trying?” he said. “On Twitter the next morning, the president reassured America that he and his family were just fine. The federally funded bodyguards had kept them safe. He did not mention protecting the rest of the nation, much of which was then on fire. He seemed only aware of himself.”
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to Trump: ‘How Hard Are You Trying?’ to Protect People From Violent Protests

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to Trump: ‘How Hard Are You Trying?’ to Protect People From Violent Protests 01:00

 Tucker Carlson called out President Trump’s response to protests around the country and questioned if his leadership can keep America safe. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

