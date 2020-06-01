Global  

Jason Whitlock Out at Fox Sports

The Wrap Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Jason Whitlock Out at Fox SportsAfter four years, Jason Whitlock is out at Fox Sports 1 as co-host of “Speak for Yourself.”

Whitlock was not on the air on Monday and had been removed from the channel guide. Whitlock’s contract expired over the weekend.

“Friday was Jason Whitlock’s last day with Fox Sports. We thank Jason for all of his hard work and dedication to the network, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” a Fox Sports spokesperson said.

*Also Read:* Fox News Viewers Are Less Worried about COVID-19 Than Those Who Get Their News Elsewhere, Study Finds

Whitlock joined Fox Sports 1 in 2016 and has been co-hosting “Speak for Yourself” since its debut. Initially, Colin Cowherd was his co-host until 2018, when he was replaced by Marcellus Wiley.

Whitlock has primarily gone back and forth between Fox Sports and ESPN during his career. He first began at ESPN in 2002 as a writer for Page 2 and frequent guest host on “Pardon the Interruption,” before leaving for Fox Sports in 2007, where he was then hired back at ESPN in 2013 to launch the company’s “The Undefeated,” though he was replaced as the site’s editor-in-chief before it launched in 2016.

Outkick the Coverage first reported the news.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Fox News Viewers Are Less Worried about COVID-19 Than Those Who Get Their News Elsewhere, Study Finds

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage

Fox News' Harris Faulkner Scores First May Sweeps Viewer Victory Over ABC
