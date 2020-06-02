Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump’s Visits to Church and Shrine Draw Fierce Rebukes From D.C. Clergy

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The Episcopal bishop Mariann Edgar Budde and the Catholic Archbishop Wilton Gregory said the president was using holy sites as political props.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this