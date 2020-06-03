Thousands continue to protest near the White House
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Thousands of protesters massed across the street from Lafayette Park near the White House Tuesday, even as the 7 pm curfew came and went, as military and civilian law enforcement personnel stood on the other side of a black chain link fence. (June 2)
In the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd.
As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful..
GRAPHIC WARNING: Moments before a second night of curfew was imposed in Washington, D.C. on Monday, violent clashes erupted outside the White House between U.S. military and park police and protesters..