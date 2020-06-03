Global  

Protest near White House stays calm after curfew

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
A large protest around Lafayette Park near the White House was peaceful Tuesday evening as demonstrators defied a 7 p.m. curfew in the nation's capital. (June 2)
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Responds To Critics After Police Break-Up Peaceful Protest

White House Responds To Critics After Police Break-Up Peaceful Protest 01:49

 White House officials respond to criticism after police officers fire tear gas at peaceful protesters ahead of President Trump's visit to St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

