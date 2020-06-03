Black Out Tuesday: Social Media Goes Dark to Call for Action and Solidarity After George Floyd’s Death

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

While many people still rally the streets calling for justice in the death of George Floyd while also calling for equality and the end of racism. Social media has also joined the protests through Black Out Tuesday, While many people still rally the streets calling for justice in the death of George Floyd while also calling for equality and the end of racism. Social media has also joined the protests through Black Out Tuesday, 👓 View full article

