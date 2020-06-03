Black Out Tuesday: Social Media Goes Dark to Call for Action and Solidarity After George Floyd’s Death
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () While many people still rally the streets calling for justice in the death of George Floyd while also calling for equality and the end of racism. Social media has also joined the protests through Black Out Tuesday,
Six times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton criticises his sport for its silence on the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck, in social media post