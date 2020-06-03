Global  

Black Out Tuesday: Social Media Goes Dark to Call for Action and Solidarity After George Floyd’s Death

Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Black Out Tuesday: Social Media Goes Dark to Call for Action and Solidarity After George Floyd’s DeathWhile many people still rally the streets calling for justice in the death of George Floyd while also calling for equality and the end of racism. Social media has also joined the protests through Black Out Tuesday,
News video: F1 champ Lewis Hamilton criticises his sport for its silence on killing of George Floyd in social media post

 Six times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton criticises his sport for its silence on the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck, in social media post

JAY-Z takes out full page newspaper ads to honour George Floyd [Video]

JAY-Z takes out full page newspaper ads to honour George Floyd

JAY-Z and his associates at Roc Nation have spent a fortune honouring tragic Black Lives Matter icon George Floyd in a series of full-page U.S. newspaper ads.

From Blackout Tuesday to Taking to the Streets: This is How Celebrities Are Participating in the George Floyd Protests [Video]

From Blackout Tuesday to Taking to the Streets: This is How Celebrities Are Participating in the George Floyd Protests

Tens of millions join Blackout Tuesday in solidarity with George Floyd protests

Social media feeds went dark and quiet on Tuesday as tens of millions of people showed solidarity with the black community following the death of George Floyd in...
George Floyd death: Backlash as #Blackout backfires

George Floyd death: Backlash as #Blackout backfiresThe social media "blackout" where people shared plain black images to social media sites in solidarity with protests in the US appears to have backfired, making...
