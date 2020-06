True Dabill RT @thehill: Denver police officer fired over "let's start a riot" photo https://t.co/N3aPfkLTpy https://t.co/T0eTNtjC94 10 seconds ago glenn peter ward RT @CBSNews: Denver police officer fired for "Let's start a riot" post during George Floyd protest https://t.co/9TS7W100bi 15 seconds ago vigitell | RT @kylegriffin1: A Denver police officer has been fired for writing "Let's start a riot" as a caption to a photo he posted on social media… 36 seconds ago Asher Adler on ManyVids & Chaturbate RT @LisaKeel9: Denver police officer Thomas McClay fired for "Let's start a riot" post during George Floyd protest - CBS News https://t.co/… 1 minute ago (‡▼_▼) RT @nypost: Denver cop fired for 'let's start a riot' post amid George Floyd protests https://t.co/g4RiLNQWfl https://t.co/AtgcfiK3XA 1 minute ago MaxxTheCat Denver police officer Thomas McClay fired for "Let's start a riot" post during George Floyd protest - CBS News https://t.co/d6xbmBGOQd 2 minutes ago