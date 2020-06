Related videos from verified sources Precautions as hotels reopen in Las Vegas



Precautions as Suncoast hotel and casino reopens in Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:42 Published 15 hours ago Suncoast casino preparing for reopening



You'll soon be able to step inside the Suncoast Casino, but when you do, you may not fully recognize it. There are several new protocols in safe to keep guests safe. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:57 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this