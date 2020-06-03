Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lea Michele Apologizes After Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star Samantha Ware Accuses Her of Making Set ‘Living Hell’

The Wrap Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Lea Michele Apologizes After Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star Samantha Ware Accuses Her of Making Set ‘Living Hell’Lea Michele has issued an apology after her former “Glee” co-star Samantha Ware accused Michele of making her life “a living hell” on set.

“One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face,” Michele wrote in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram Wednesday. “When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.”

She continued: “While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it as my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

*Also Read:* Lea Michele Accused of Making 'Glee' Set a 'Living Hell' for Cast Members of Color

Michele tweeted a statement in support of George Floyd May 29, writing, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Ware, who played student singer Jane Hayward on the now-ended Fox show’s sixth season, responded to the tweet: “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s– in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

Ware was backed up by “Black Lightning” actor Dabier Snell, who appeared in an episode of “Glee” in 2014. Amber Riley also weighed in, but instead of using words, she shared a GIF of herself pointing her finger and sipping tea.

Complaints also came from other castmembers, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season five competitor Willam Belli, who said Michele treated them as “subhuman.”

See Michele’s statement via her Instagram post below.

More to come…


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jun 3, 2020 at 4:03am PDT
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Lea Michele accused of making Glee co-star Samantha Ware's life 'a living hell'

Lea Michele accused of making Glee co-star Samantha Ware's life 'a living hell' 00:45

 Glee star Samantha Ware has accused Lea Michele of making her life on the set of the hit U.S. TV show a "living hell".

Related videos from verified sources

Lea Michele issues apology to Glee co-stars following bullying accusations [Video]

Lea Michele issues apology to Glee co-stars following bullying accusations

Lea Michele has broken her silence over accusations she bullied co-stars on the set of Glee.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Lea Michele loses food delivery firm gig over bullying allegations [Video]

Lea Michele loses food delivery firm gig over bullying allegations

Lea Michele has been dropped as a spokeswoman for recipe kit delivery service HelloFresh amid accusations she bullied a Glee castmate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Lea Michele Being Let Go by HelloFresh in the Wake of Samantha Ware's 'Living Hell' Accusations

Shortly after the 'Glee' actress got called out by her former co-star on social media for her alleged racist behavior, the meal kit company announces that it has...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •PinkNewsJust JaredE! OnlineFOXNews.com

HelloFresh Drops Lea Michele After Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star’s Racism Accusations

HelloFresh Drops Lea Michele After Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star’s Racism AccusationsMeal-kit company HelloFresh has ended its partnership with actress Lea Michele after she was accused by former “Glee” co-star Samantha Marie Ware of making...
The Wrap Also reported by •Just JaredSeattle TimesFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Motoko2H

Covid-19 Lea Michele Apologizes After Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star Samantha Ware Accuses Her of Making Set ‘Living Hell’ https://t.co/tnYZNPOdUl 3 minutes ago

confaix

Alexis Confaix RT @EW: Lea Michele apologizes after accusations from former 'Glee' costar: 'I will be better' https://t.co/eMho4mJ3uF 3 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Lea Michele Apologizes After Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star Samantha Ware Accuses Her of Making Set ‘Living Hell’… https://t.co/ANbybCR0Oc 4 minutes ago

BMClaypool

Bethany Claypool Lea Michele Apologizes After Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star Samantha Ware Accuses Her of Making Set ‘Living Hell’ 32 minutes ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Lea Michele has issued an apology after her former #Glee co-star Samantha Ware accused her of making the set a "liv… https://t.co/xP139AMOt5 38 minutes ago

im_pauloz

Hombre de Hojalata 🤖 Lea Michele apologizes after accusations from former "Glee" costar: 'I will be better' https://t.co/3trL4wj3wW 47 minutes ago

tvt_news

TVT News Lea Michele apologizes after accusations from former Glee costar: ‘I will be better’ https://t.co/CzLRzRhXpt 50 minutes ago