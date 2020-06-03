Global  

Snapchat Stopped Promoting Trump Account

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
The social media company’s decision follows Twitter’s moves to label Mr. Trump’s posts inaccurate or as inciting violence.
News video: Snapchat Won't Promote Trump's Account On 'Discover' Page

Snapchat Won't Promote Trump's Account On 'Discover' Page 00:42

 Snapchat has reportedly dropped President Trump’s account from its “Discover” page, which highlights specially selected content.

Snapchat refuses to promote Trump’s account over his controversial tweets

Snapchat, of all things, today joined the debate among social media platforms about the words of President Donald Trump — and it’s taken the side of Twitter,...
Donald Trump's campaign accused Snapchat of acting 'illegally' after the app said it would stop promoting the president's account (SNAP)

Donald Trump's campaign accused Snapchat of acting 'illegally' after the app said it would stop promoting the president's account (SNAP)· Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement that accused Snapchat of "illegally using their corporate funding" to "rig the 2020 election," after the company...
