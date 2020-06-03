George Floyd's family calls for all officers charged, arrested: 'We cannot have two justice systems in America'
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () George Floyd’s family demanded Wednesday that all four officers involved in his death be arrested and charged before the memorial in his honor scheduled to be held in Minneapolis Thursday.
Six Atlanta police officers will face charges for an incident in which they tased two college students and removed them from their car during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African..