George Floyd's family calls for all officers charged, arrested: 'We cannot have two justice systems in America'

Cliona RT @CatzStocker: SocDems TD Cian O'Callaghan expresses sympathy with the friends and family of George Floyd, solidarity with the #BlackLive… 9 minutes ago DjMastaGee George Floyd's family calls new charges in murder case 'bittersweet' https://t.co/DL6lCBum8g 11 minutes ago Ben Mathaila George Floyd’s family calls for calm. Thank u!! #GeorgeFloydProtests 18 minutes ago sameer Mohan RT @unclebarkycom: White male Minneapolis City Councilman Steve Fletcher on CNN calls for disbanding entire police dept & starting all over… 18 minutes ago Steven @PressSec @POTUS Seems No one is listening to the grieving Family of Dennis Rodman..semper Fi Dennis Rodman call… https://t.co/G1lwWYtCwv 20 minutes ago Ed Bark White male Minneapolis City Councilman Steve Fletcher on CNN calls for disbanding entire police dept & starting all… https://t.co/4ovpLcYlbk 24 minutes ago ELUAM SOUZA RT @nypost: George Floyd's family calls new charges in murder case 'bittersweet' https://t.co/zqLcNnPpzZ https://t.co/K2Rinm3lxd 26 minutes ago d-rock trot George Floyd's Brother Visits Murder Site, Family Calls For Peace via @TMZ https://t.co/r7eXzA8d8h https://t.co/cMBFgGtYdZ 27 minutes ago