Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd's family calls for all officers charged, arrested: 'We cannot have two justice systems in America'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
George Floyd’s family demanded Wednesday that all four officers involved in his death be arrested and charged before the memorial in his honor scheduled to be held in Minneapolis Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: George Floyd's Family Joins Estimated 60K At Houston Rally, Call For Non-Violent Protests

George Floyd's Family Joins Estimated 60K At Houston Rally, Call For Non-Violent Protests 00:27

 Mayor Sylvester Turner told the crowd that the rally and march were about “lifting up the family of George Floyd.”

Related videos from verified sources

Atlanta cops face charges after tasing college students [Video]

Atlanta cops face charges after tasing college students

Six Atlanta police officers will face charges for an incident in which they tased two college students and removed them from their car during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:53Published
Derek Chauvin Now Facing 2nd-Degree Unintentional Murder In George Floyd’s Death [Video]

Derek Chauvin Now Facing 2nd-Degree Unintentional Murder In George Floyd’s Death

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the three other officers involved are also being charged.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:59Published

Tweets about this

CliCliW

Cliona RT @CatzStocker: SocDems TD Cian O'Callaghan expresses sympathy with the friends and family of George Floyd, solidarity with the #BlackLive… 9 minutes ago

DjMastaGee1

DjMastaGee George Floyd's family calls new charges in murder case 'bittersweet' https://t.co/DL6lCBum8g 11 minutes ago

bmathaila

Ben Mathaila George Floyd’s family calls for calm. Thank u!! #GeorgeFloydProtests 18 minutes ago

sameerMohan2

sameer Mohan RT @unclebarkycom: White male Minneapolis City Councilman Steve Fletcher on CNN calls for disbanding entire police dept & starting all over… 18 minutes ago

PollyLo08456224

Steven @PressSec @POTUS Seems No one is listening to the grieving Family of Dennis Rodman..semper Fi Dennis Rodman call… https://t.co/G1lwWYtCwv 20 minutes ago

unclebarkycom

Ed Bark White male Minneapolis City Councilman Steve Fletcher on CNN calls for disbanding entire police dept & starting all… https://t.co/4ovpLcYlbk 24 minutes ago

SouzaEluam

ELUAM SOUZA RT @nypost: George Floyd's family calls new charges in murder case 'bittersweet' https://t.co/zqLcNnPpzZ https://t.co/K2Rinm3lxd 26 minutes ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot George Floyd's Brother Visits Murder Site, Family Calls For Peace via @TMZ https://t.co/r7eXzA8d8h https://t.co/cMBFgGtYdZ 27 minutes ago