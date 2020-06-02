MEMA keeps eye on Tropical Storm CristobalTropical Storm Cristobal is in the Gulf of Mexico.
Warm Oceans, Calm Breezes Add Up To An Early Hurricane SeasonThe Atlantic hurricane officially began on Monday, and the very next day, Tropical Storm Cristobal spun up in the Gulf of Mexico.
Forecasts called for this to be a busy season, and according to..
Chris J Noya RT @weatherchannel: Former @NHC_Atlantic Director @DrRickKnabb takes us through the forecast of Tropical Storm #Cristobal. https://t.co/IgH… 15 minutes ago
VIPortal INC Tropical Storm Cristobal takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast https://t.co/pHLKVK1aRW https://t.co/thkkD55vEH 36 minutes ago
Frank Rice RT @TruNews: Based on the current track of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which formed in Mexico’s Bay of Campeche overnight, the storm will arr… 2 hours ago
Michelle Kennedy Here's the latest on Tropical Storm Cristobal! The official NHC forecast track takes the storm into Louisiana and u… https://t.co/U7J2FyAUyc 2 hours ago
Michelle Kennedy Here's the latest on Tropical Storm Cristobal!. The official NHC forecast track takes the storm into Louisiana and… https://t.co/5kRSpFIKFT 2 hours ago
Steffanie RT @THETonyMorrison: JUST IN: Latest forecast track for Tropical Storm Cristobal takes it near hurricane strength by the end of the weekend… 4 hours ago
Tony Morrison 🏳️🌈 • ABC News JUST IN: Latest forecast track for Tropical Storm Cristobal takes it near hurricane strength by the end of the week… https://t.co/hiS3AJRS4Y 4 hours ago
karen fletcher RT @Jake_WX: We now have Tropical Storm Cristobal in the SW Gulf. While the current track takes the storm into the central Gulf late this w… 6 hours ago