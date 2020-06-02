Global  

Tropical Storm Cristobal takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

CBS News Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
The storm could bring heavy rain to Louisiana and its neighbors this weekend.
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Tropical storm Cristobal to hit U.S. Gulf Coast

Tropical storm Cristobal to hit U.S. Gulf Coast 00:36

 A tropical storm looks to be heading for the U.S. this weekend. By Friday, the national hurricane center is forecasting tropical storm Cristobal to reach the Gulf Coast.

Tropical storm Cristobal forms, flood threat for Mexico

Tropical storm Cristobal forms, flood threat for MexicoTropical Storm Cristobal formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, bringing some flooding to Mexico’s southern Gulf coast and threatening more deadly...
Gulf Coast oil industry keeps an eye on tropical storm

US Gulf of Mexico offshore drillers and refiners along the Gulf Coast are monitoring Tropical Storm Cristobal and bracing for -More- 
