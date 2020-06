ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is apologizing for suggesting discrimination and racism aren’t problems in the NFL. “After...

Broncos coach Vic Fangio speaks following George Floyd death: “This is a societal issue we all have to join in to correct.” Fangio's remarks on Tuesday afternoon came on the heels of a pair team meetings earlier in the day in which team president Joe Ellis urged Broncos players to use...

Denver Post 23 hours ago