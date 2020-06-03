Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Lives Matter plans armed 'peace officers' in 'war on police,' NY leader says

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
The Black Live Matter movement will develop an armed branch of “peace officers” to combat police brutality in black communities during the so-called “war on police,” according to one of its leaders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Violence erupts at ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in Central London

Violence erupts at ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in Central London 01:02

 +PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS SWEARING+ A scuffle broke out and punches were thrown outside Downing Street in London during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest. It is not clear what started the altercation which saw clashes between protesters and the police.

Related videos from verified sources

CBSN Special: A Conversation About Race [Video]

CBSN Special: A Conversation About Race

We look at how to initiate a conversation about racism and the importance of the Black Lives Matter Movement, what to say and how to say it.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:01Published
Michael Che Responds to Revival of Black Lives Matter Stand-Up Bit | THR News [Video]

Michael Che Responds to Revival of Black Lives Matter Stand-Up Bit | THR News

Michael Che responded to a stand-up bit that recently resurfaced on social media when he visited 'Late Night' on Monday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this

MATTHILGER1

MATT Black Lives Matter plans armed 'peace officers' in 'war on police,' NY leader says https://t.co/3RBBcSpinx #FoxNews 34 seconds ago

jmhowardiv

❌ Jesse Howard ❌ “Black Lives Matter plans armed 'peace officers' in 'war on police,' NY leader says.” What can’t go wrong with this… https://t.co/IMxBPqxwds 52 seconds ago

mclark1951

MClark Black Lives Matter plans armed 'peace officers' in 'war on police,' NY leader says | Fox News https://t.co/zUYPlfBSfT 1 minute ago

gingerbug1

Rene Hasselle Black Lives Matter plans armed 'peace officers' in 'war on police,' NY leader says https://t.co/ETT52osHxu #FoxNews 1 minute ago

valtheegal88

Val Black Lives Matter plans armed 'peace officers' in 'war on police,' NY leader says https://t.co/cjsawp3ABh #FoxNews 2 minutes ago

chewie53deacon

Franny Black Lives Matter plans armed 'peace officers' in 'war on police,' NY leader says https://t.co/FjD2B1eiaW #FoxNews 3 minutes ago

TrumpSupport13

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 ALFRED❌ 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Democrat Politicians will be funding and training #BlackLivesMatter armed 'peace officers' in 'war on police,' #NY… https://t.co/CUAheZxQxu 3 minutes ago

Chuck26292670

Chuck Black Lives Matter plans armed 'peace officers' in 'war on police,' NY leader says https://t.co/YqV5C4maev How abo… https://t.co/svM8msCwVF 6 minutes ago