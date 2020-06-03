Black Lives Matter plans armed 'peace officers' in 'war on police,' NY leader says
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () The Black Live Matter movement will develop an armed branch of “peace officers” to combat police brutality in black communities during the so-called “war on police,” according to one of its leaders.
+PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS SWEARING+
A scuffle broke out and punches were thrown outside Downing Street in London during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest. It is not clear what started the altercation which saw clashes between protesters and the police.