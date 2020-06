Square Eyed & Luvs This is***tells you he ain’t your friend. He could care less about your struggle. He doesn’t even entertain the… https://t.co/Q5aP3essjf 7 seconds ago Denver RT @Colorado_Right: Saints' Drew Brees says he'll 'never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag' - via @ESPN App https://t.co/akAVj0kHeU 14 seconds ago concerned citizen 🔰 RT @AdamSchefter: Drew Brees calls for unity but said he ‘“will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag”: https://t.co/bY8xWOhu88 17 seconds ago B Walker RT @NahBabyNah: How is that statement controversial? I bet the Tuskegee Airman would agree with Brees. "Saints quarterback Drew Brees say… 36 seconds ago Ricardo Guillaume Drew is just trying to keep everybody happy 😭 “Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he will 'never agree with anybod… https://t.co/qvMQ3UHE0p 41 seconds ago Brady Byers RT @SportsCenter: Drew Brees, in making a series of comments for the first time since the killing of George Floyd, reiterated his stance on… 44 seconds ago D. Cummins Another example of where privilege blinds. Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he will 'never agree with anybody di… https://t.co/Z6POkNTPqi 1 minute ago Hogs4Life_BP RT @jwhaifa: Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he will 'never agree with anybody disrespecting' the US flag....... https://t.co/SwbrfBJdIV 1 minute ago