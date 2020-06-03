Global  

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis denounces Trump

CBS News Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try," Mattis wrote.
News video: Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership'

Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership' 00:34

 Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis previously kept quiet about what he thought of President Donald Trump. Now, Mattis has let fly in a blistering statement about Trump's handling nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of the police. Business Insider reports...

Mattis Denounces Trump in Fiery Statement: ‘First President in My Lifetime’ Who ‘Tries to Divide Us’

Mattis Denounces Trump in Fiery Statement: ‘First President in My Lifetime’ Who ‘Tries to Divide Us’Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis denounces Trump in stunning interview: 'First president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does...
Trump's former defense secretary Mattis blasts president as a threat to American democracy

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis blasted Trump as failing to unite the country and militarizing the response to protests of George Floyd's death.
