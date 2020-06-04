Global  

James Mattis: Trump's former defence secretary denounces president

BBC News Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Donald Trump's ex-defence secretary, James Mattis, attacks the president's handling of recent protests.
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership'

Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership' 00:34

 Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis previously kept quiet about what he thought of President Donald Trump. Now, Mattis has let fly in a blistering statement about Trump's handling nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of the police. Business Insider reports...

