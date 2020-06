Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Retired Police Captain David Dorn, known in the community as a kind and giving policeman, was killed by looters after he responded to an alarm that went off in the pawnshop that he used to work for. No leads to his murder yet. Retired Police Captain David Dorn, known in the community as a kind and giving policeman, was killed by looters after he responded to an alarm that went off in the pawnshop that he used to work for. No leads to his murder yet. 👓 View full article