Gov. Ralph Northam To Announce Plans To Remove Robert E. Lee Statue Amid Calls From Protesters

Daily Caller Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
The Lee statue has been the target of vandalism during the protests
Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee...
Seattle Times

Virginia Gov. Northam to order removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce Thursday that the state will remove an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s...
FOXNews.com


